Benchmark AMD Milan 3rd Gen EPYC 7003 Processors on Koi Computers’ HPC Servers

Koi Computers is offering a no-cost performance benchmarking of AMD’s EPYC 7003 Milan processors. Application benchmarks run on Koi Computers’ demo cluster.

Koi Computers, an AMD EPYC Elite Partner for turnkey HPC technology, just announced a no-cost workload performance benchmarking of AMD's groundbreaking 3rd Gen EPYC 7003 Milan series processors. Application benchmarks will run on Koi Computers' expertly engineered HPC demo cluster.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “AMD consistently delivers outstanding HPC solutions for data centers. Reliable quality is as critical for AMD as it is for Koi Computers. Our customers know that Koi Computers’ HPC servers and clusters, including those integrated with AMD products, will deliver the results they need on-time every time.”

AMD’s 3rd Gen EPYC 7003 series processors have been engineered for data centers that rely on CPU performance and throughput. The processors scale from 8 to 64 cores (or 16 to 128 threads per socket). No other x86 server processor achieves this level of core density. The EPYC Milan processors accelerate business productivity by enabling fast application performance. Built on the Zen 3 core and AMD Infinity Architecture, the new processors provide a full feature set across the stack with industry leading I/O, 7nm x86 CPU technology and an integrated security processor on die.

Milan CPUs provide up to 32MB of L3 cache per core, 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving designed for better economies and performance in multiple DIMM configurations, plus synchronized clocks between fabric and memory--all driving better, faster time to results. Built into the silicon, AMD Infinity Guard is a suite of advanced security features designed to defend against and head off internal and external threats attacking data. Featuring AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization technologies strengthened with Secure Nested Paging, AMD is helping power breakthrough data security advancements, such as confidential computing.

AMD collaborates with major infrastructure and software vendors as well as the open-source community to help ensure applications and solutions are optimized to work exceptionally well with EPYC powered servers. AMD’s Milan processors run virtually all x86 applications, enabling worry free migration, and seamless integration into existing x86 infrastructures.

To sign up for a free trial, visit: koicomputers.com/amd-epyc-7003/ or call 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564).

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support.

