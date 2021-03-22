Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Data Privacy Legislation from Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee

3/22/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis applauded the passage of Senate Bill 1734, Consumer Data Privacy legislation from the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session.   CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As someone who’s been in small business my entire life, I believe in the power of private enterprise, but private enterprise must respect property rights and consumer privacy. In this digital age, there’s nothing more valuable to a person than one’s own identity, and Floridians deserve to have control over their own personal information. It’s time that we recognize the reality that consumers have a property interest in the private information big tech companies are buying and selling on a daily basis and we must implement vital protections for Floridians.   “Thank you to Senator Jennifer Bradley for prioritizing this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected. We must protect Florida’s consumers from the big tech companies who look to profit from consumers private information, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to support these critical protections.”

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

