RINA Accountants & Advisors Appoints Darcy Illg as Managing Director, Advisory Services
Industry veteran expands RINA's service offerings.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accounting, Advisory and Wealth Management firm RINA Accountants & Advisors has continued the expansion of its Advisory practice with the hiring of industry veteran Darcy Illg.
In her new role Darcy will be involved in all aspects of the Advisory practice including the newly launched Client Accounting Services (CAS) which will focus on the needs of RINA’s clients and how best to add value to their businesses.
She has significant experience leading Finance and Business Operations within global high-growth services companies in roles ranging from Operations Manager to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition, she earned an MBA from Berkeley-Haas and has studied storytelling, voice, and presentation skills with at the Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute and the Centre Artistique International.
With her extensive background in providing Advisory services, Darcy will play an integral role in growing the Advisory side of RINA’s accounting practice, said Tom Neff, Managing Partner at RINA. “We are honored to welcome Darcy to our team, and we are confident that she will be a strong leader in bringing our clients the personalized expert services on which RINA prides itself.”
A prior President, CFO, and Treasurer of the Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), Darcy is a Certified Management Accountant, holds a Certificate in International Financial Reporting (CertIFR) from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and has qualified for the Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) accreditation. She is also a frequent industry speaker and an appointed Lecturer at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business. At Berkeley she helps MBA students identify their authentic leadership style, learn how to connect deeply with others, and practice inspiring others through story.
Darcy lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her two teenage daughters and her husband. Her favorite activity (after playing with numbers in spreadsheets) is to sit down with good food, drink, and friends (socially distanced, of course) to share stories, ideas, and visions for the future.
