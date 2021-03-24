Core Consultants is appointed by Durango Resources to Support their Public Relations and Marketing
We are delighted to be working with Durango Resources.”GUERNSEY, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Consultants (Pty) Ltd (“Core”) has been retained by Durango Resources (TSX-V: DGO) for marketing and public and investor relations services.
— Lara Smith
During the engagement, which runs from March-to-May 2020 core will assist Durango Resources (“Durango”) with their branding and communication efforts with the goal of expanding Durango’s retail investor base and building an investor list for the company.
Lara Smith, CEO of Core had this to say:
“We are delighted to be working with Durango Resources. Whilst it is currently a small gold exploration company, we deeply respect their CEO, Marcy Kiesman and her ability to select and advance strategic resource assets.
Durango’s flagship property, Windfall Lake, has a compelling investment thesis in that not only is it located in one of the most prolific gold mining camps in Canada, but it also shares similar structural geology to its neighboring peers that include Osisko Mining. We wish this company all the success and we feel privileged to be given the opportunity to play a part in it.”
In a press release published in February 2021, Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, “Durango is looking forward to working with Core Consultants to enhance our corporate profile among investors both locally and internationally. We believe that Core will be valuable to tell the Durango story to investors as we strengthen the Company with further fundraising plans thus accelerating and expanding our exploration efforts at Windfall Lake.”
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
About Durango Resources (TSX-V: DGO)
Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
For further information on Durango, please click this link
To invest in Durango, please click here
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com
Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com
About Core Consultants (Pty) Ltd
Based in Guernsey since 2015, Core Consultants was initially founded in 2009 in South Africa as an independent commodity markets consulting firm and specialized in providing forecast and market entry studies to multinational resource companies for prefeasibility and feasibility studies and planning purposes.
In 2017, the company added a strategic communication to its suite of service offerings, leveraging its in-house knowledge of commodity markets to assist natural resources companies to effectively promote their companies and communicate their investment theses.
The addition of this service came as Core recognized that there were several quality mining and metals companies with highly experienced management teams that nonetheless continued to fly under the radar and fall short of their true market value owing to poor and outdated promotion techniques being used.
Core uses a content- marketing approach and leverages the latest digital marketing tools to provide holistic marketing and PR campaigns for companies wanting to establish their brands, expand their retail investor base and more effectively communicate their investment thesis.
Nicole Smith
Core Consultants
+44 7493 225671
nicole@coreconsultants.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
You find gold where there is gold