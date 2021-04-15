Concora and Privacy Glass Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership
Privacy Glass Solutions Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM Creation, Accelerates Specifications, & Increases Sales
The Concora platform perfectly aligns with our goal to provide the best service possible for our clients. Adding this tool fits with our mission of being a first choice for architects and designers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and Privacy Glass Solutions, pioneering designer and manufacturer of Vistamatic® Vision Panels, BetweenGlassBlinds®, Clarity Switchable Glass and Decorative Glass, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Privacy Glass Solutions’ digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
“The Concora platform perfectly aligns with our goal to provide the best service possible for our clients. We aim for a stress-free, professional experience that makes every project run as smoothly as possible – on time and within budget. Adding this tool fits with our mission and vision of being a first choice for architects and designers and we believe that this tool will simplify the process for them to specify Privacy Glass Solutions for their projects.” – Kevin Roth, CEO, Privacy Glass Solutions
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Privacy Glass Solutions’ primary commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Privacy Glass Solutions’ website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
“Servicing the architect and design community is the heart of our company. Reaching this community and providing the right resources is the key to success and we believe that Concora will assist us in increasing our penetration to these customers.” – Jamie Clingan, Marketing Manager, Privacy Glass Solutions
A core part of Privacy Glass Solutions’ web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided Privacy Glass Solutions with streamlining the distribution of all product related digital content and the management of its Building Information Modeling (BIM) content, primarily their Revit product models. Additional support was provided by the generation of high-quality Revit models of Privacy Glass Solutions’ products. These will provide designers in the architectural and construction industries an invaluable representation of Privacy Glass Solutions’ products in terms of design documentation via data rich models, space planning via accurate form, and hi-resolution materials via renderings and dynamic (VR) visualizations.
Privacy Glass Solutions’ technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The dashboard makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Privacy Glass Solutions save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Privacy Glass Solutions to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all of which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Privacy Glass Solutions’ building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit http://designtools.privacyglasssolutions.com/ .
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Privacy Glass Solutions
Privacy Glass Solutions is the leading designer and manufacturer of privacy and decorative glass solutions. Under brand names Vistamatic® Vision Panels, BetweenGlassBlinds®, Clarity Switchable Glass and Decorative Glass, our products have been used in hundreds of medical facilities, high-security environments, businesses, and learning institutions around the world for over 40 years. We continue to lead the industry with innovative and cutting-edge technology that is highly customizable. To learn more about Privacy Glass Solutions, please visit https://www.privacyglasssolutions.com/
