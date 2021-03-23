12G Isolated BNC and HD-BNC Extend Options for System Engineers
Amphenol RF expands its 12G BNC and HD-BNC portfolio to include isolated connectors and adapters ideal for 4K and Ultra-HD SDI applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce isolated connectors and adapters to its already expansive 12G BNC and HD-BNC portfolio. These 75 Ohm products give system designers additional options for grounding and signal layout, specifically in smaller or densely packaged applications, by providing additional signal isolation. 12G isolated connectors are ideal for 4K and Ultra-HD broadcast applications.
12G isolated BNC and HD-BNC products are available in both straight and right-angle configurations for additional versatility in the design process. The connectors are engineered with a unique dielectric sleeve that creates the isolated design and prevents any body to panel grounding.
Isolated products feature all of the same traditional benefits of the high-performance legacy BNC and HD-BNC interface including the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism. These products are optimized for 12G applications and support data transfer rates up to 12 Gbps per SMPTE standards.
For more information: 12G Isolated BNC and HD-BNC Connector Series Data Sheet
