Kickstarter Campaign Launches On March 30th To Make The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry Into Motion Picture

Goal of Film Is To Reach A Broader Audience and Create A Greater Appreciation of History

SEYMOUR, MO, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign is being launched on March 30th to make the award-winning novel, The Last Mission of the Seventh Cavalry (ISBN 13 : 978-1795336161, 2019) by Charley Brindley into a major motion picture. The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry is the story of a unit of the Seventh Cavalry is on a mission over Afghanistan when their plane is hit by something. The soldiers bail out of the crippled plane and come down in Southern France. They find that they have been transported two thousand years in the past where Hannibal and the Carthaginians are taking their elephants over the Alps to attack the Romans in the Punic Wars. The unit is thrown into the battle where they must choose sides quickly or die. They are swept along in a tide of events so powerful that their courage, ingenuity and weapons are tested to the limits of their durability and strength. The book is the first in Brindley’s extremely popular Seventh Cavalry science fiction/alternative history series. In seeking to make The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry, Brindley has two goals – to bring the novel to a broader audience and create a greater appreciation of history. The website for the Kickstarter campaign is www.kickstarter.com/projects/charleybrindley/1353685?ref_do2e19&token=967c20e6.

“I am very excited to be launching the Kickstarter campaign for The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry,” said Charley Brindley. “The reaction from readers and critics has been overwhelming for the book which has all the ingredients for a truly memorable and action-packed film.

“This Kickstarter campaign will allow The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry to come to life in a way that reaches millions and at the same time teaches history lessons,” continued Brindley. “Fans who donate to the campaign not only will win copies of the book but also win coveted spots to appear in the actual film. I hope after this book is made into a film; we are able to continue with the other books in the Seventh Cavalry series.

For backers who pledge $100 to $500, not only will they receive digital and print copies of The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry, but they will also earn the right to have a non-speaking role in the film. Donations of $1000 and more will have speaking roles in the movies with pledges of $10,000 or more having input into their character and dialogue. But even the smallest donation can help make the movie version of The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry become a reality. Donations starting at $2 will earn a digital copy of the book, with those of $7 and more receiving a paperback edition.

The casting for The Last Mission of The Seventh Cavalry will be immense with a record number of roles being cast. There will be 2600 foot soldiers; 1500 archers, 100; slingers; 1200 Carthaginian cavalry soldiers; 35 officers; 14 oxcart drivers; 1400 camp followers; 120 prostitutes; 6 blacksmiths; 12 tanners; 800 battlefield scavengers; 26000 dead combatants; 18 sutlers; 18 exotic dancers; 11 water boys; 1 water girl and 3200 slaves for a total of 38,225 bit roles.

Star speaking roles that will be cast for the film include “Master Sergeant James Alexander aka ‘Sarge’; Privat Richard McAlister aka ‘Sparks’; Jai Li; Private Autumn Eaglemoon aka ‘Apache’; Liada; Private David Kawalski aka ‘Cowboy’; Tin Tin Ban Sunia; Private Karina Ballentine; and Staff Sergeant Kady Sharakova aka ‘Hot Shot’.

Major speaking roles being cast are Hannibal and Cateri. The minor speaking parts will include Bebe; Jaedon; Sulobo; Private Lorelei Fusilier; Bostar; Yzebel; Rocrainium; and Joaquin.

Charley Brindley is a retired coder living in the Ozarks of southwest Missouri. He draws on his experiences in the U. S. Air Force and extensive world travels to write adventure novels.

