Delaware River and Bay Authority Virtual Job Fair on 27th March, Registration open
Delaware River and Bay (DRBA) has announced their Virtual Job Fair 2021. This virtual job fair is being hosted on Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform.IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) overseen by six commissioners from New Jersey and six from Delaware, is responsible for providing vital transportation links between the two states. The agency is organizing a virtual job fair on March 27, 2021. This virtual job fair is being hosted on Cynaptx virtual job fair platform. Job Seekers can register to this fair using this link: https://drba.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=80
A good number of job seekers are expected to participate in this virtual fair and hence registration is mandatory to participate.
On completing the registration, job seekers will get access to the job fair on Cynaptx platform and they can access the job boards available for each Booth. Job Seekers can request one on one meetings with the Recruiters at each department and share their resumes with Hiring Managers. Job Seekers can register for the group sessions as well to learn more about the opportunities at various departments of Delaware River and Bay Authority. Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform uses Microsoft Teams for collaboration. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen on Microsoft Teams. Candidates are not required to have a Microsoft Teams account to use the platform. However, having a free Microsoft Teams account could be handy as Cynaptx will automatically post all the meetings on the Job Seekers' Microsoft Calendar.
Several large enterprises use Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair platform to host virtual recruitment events. Microsoft Teams is a popular collaboration tool for audio/video/chat conversations. Being a no restriction platform, Cynaptx does not restrict event organizers on the number of virtual meetings and duration of the meetings. Event organizers get the freedom to plan their virtual events as per their requirements without worrying about security and reliability of the platform. Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair platform is listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.
