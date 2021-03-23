Cambashi`s latest IoT market analysis report shows an $11bn market growing at 19.8% CAGR from 2020-24,

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi's latest IoT market analysis report shows an $11bn market growing at 19.8% CAGR from 2020-24, identifies leading players, and analyses trends.

Cambashi's 2021 report addresses the question ‘whatever happened to the industrial IoT?' The answer is that the industrial IoT software market is alive and well – but operating under a different name: ‘Connected Applications’ now provide the foundation for most industrial IoT implementations and many Digital Transformation projects, often integrated with various enterprise systems.

Most revenue from industrial IoT is generated by large, global, ‘enterprise' software providers - mainly from an OT or IT background - with a long tail of smaller players. Although ‘pure' IoT technology providers are growing quickly, they are less significant.

The market is still very fragmented, with providers large and small, from many different backgrounds. Some are totally focused on Connected Applications while others have entry-level operations or are ‘testing the water.'

Cambashi's 2021 Industrial IoT, Connected Applications and Digital Transformation Market Analysis, Forecast and Trends report: “Whatever happened to the industrial IoT?” report, offered at an introductory price of $495 until the end of March 2021, will deliver critical data for any company looking to leverage industrial IoT as part of their company strategy for growth and competitive advantage.

This report:

• Describes the IIoT landscape and how it will evolve.

• Indicates six main trends and critical market drivers.

• Identifies key players and possible disrupters.

• Describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Makes evidence-based market forecasts.

• Predicts key scenarios that will occur during the evolution of the industry.

Read more: https://cambashi.com/industrial-iot-connected-applications-and-digital-transformation-market-analysis-forecast-and-trends/