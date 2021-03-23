SIPCHEM Demonstrates Commitment and Sustainable Progression to Quality with Q-Pulse

Q-Pulse will support Sipchem to achieve the standardization of quality controls and processes across the business that they are looking for.”
— Joe Moore, Sales Consultant at Ideagen
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced that Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has become the latest customer of its industry-leading quality management software Q-Pulse.

Based in Saudi Arabia, Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) is one of the world's leading petrochemical companies with more than 22 years of operating history, market presence in more than 80 countries and total assets of SAR 23.8 bn. Sipchem was stablished in 1999, became a publicly listed company in 2006 and was included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2019. Sipchem was also recognized for creating the "Best Work Environment" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was awarded the “King Khalid Sustainability Award 2019”.

Ibrahim Al Rushoud; VP Manufacturing at Sipchem, said: "Sipchem's success has been built on our ability to produce quality petrochemicals while at the same time maintaining a strong commitment to upholding the highest safety and environmental standards. Using Q-Pulse will give us an unrivalled oversight of our processes and procedures and allow us to operate to an even higher standard."

Q-Pulse allows organizations to have complete oversight of every aspect of their business using data intelligence and insights, quick data-driven decision making to exploit opportunities, and the ability to create an automated digital culture where quality and compliance is embedded throughout the organization.

Joe Moore, Sales Consultant at Ideagen, said: "Q-Pulse will support Sipchem to achieve the standardization of quality controls and processes across the business that they are looking for. The product is intuitive and easy to use, which will make the company's efforts to embed a culture of quality across the organization much more effective."

