Announcing the 6th Annual Arizona Cord Blood Conference: “Bridging the Gap” hosted by Arizona Public Cord Blood Program

Register free for 6th Annual Arizona Cord Blood Virtual Conference, focused exclusively on the life-saving benefits of donated umbilical cord blood stem cells.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register now for the 6th Annual Arizona Cord Blood Conference: “Bridging the Gap” to be held on April 22nd, 2021 (free online event, open to the public, highly recommended for health care professionals).
The purpose of this one-day conference is to bring patients, researchers, clinicians, and policy makers together to learn about advances in cord blood transplant outcomes, cutting edge research, and exciting new innovations using donated cord blood in treating leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia and more.
Cord Blood Bridges the Gap for Patients in Need of a Stem Cell Transplant
This year’s conference will place an emphasis on cord blood’s critical role in increasing diversity of donors on public stem cell registries. In addition, speakers will explore cord blood’s unique advantages and its increasing importance for cancer patients in need of a stem cell transplant during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will also reinforce the growing network supporting the Arizona Public Cord Blood Program, a free cord blood donation program available to Arizona families and made possible by the Arizona Biomedical Research Centre at the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Speakers for this free, virtual conference will include:
• Moshe Israeli, PhD (Rabbin Medical Center, Israel) – “Bridging the Gaps of Diversity in Cord Blood Transplant”
• Kate Girard, RN MSN (Perkin Elmer, Inc.) – “Bridging the Gap Between Delayed Cord Clamping and Cord Blood Collection”
• Sairah Ahmed, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center) – “Bridging the Gap in Lymphoma Treatment with Cord Blood”
• Karen Ballen, MD (University of Virginia) – “Bridging the Gap in Healthcare Disparities with Cord Blood”
• Leland Metheny, MD (Case Western Reserve University) – “Bringing Transplant Physicians Over the Bridge to Cord Blood Transplant”
• Donna Regan, MT (ACSB) SBB (National Marrow Donor Program / Be the Match Registry®) – “Bridging the Gap Between Doctors and Cord Blood Transplant”
• George Cannette – Cancer Survivor and Cord Blood Transplant Recipient
• David Hall, MD – Cancer Survivor and Cord Blood Transplant Recipient, retired OBGYN, member of the BTM Institutional Review Board
About the Arizona Public Cord Blood Program
The Arizona Public Cord Blood Program is one of the four core programs under the Arizona Biomedical Research Centre at the Arizona Department of Health Services. The Arizona Public Cord Blood Program consists of the participating hospitals and accredited cord blood banks. Cord blood collected by the program is made available to patients through the National Marrow Donor Program / Be the Match Registry®. Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit), education partner for the Arizona Public Cord Blood Program, collaborates in promoting the program and advancing cord blood education across the state.
Learn more at http://azdhs.gov/biomedical/index.php#cord-blood-home .
