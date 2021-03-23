Australasia’s most published model Laura Lydall wants Courtroom Justice while stamping her Red Bottoms

Laura Lydall prepares to stamp her heels in court ( Pic by Robbie Merritt)

Laura Lydall Stamps her Louboutin's , says enough is enough!

SYDNEY, NEWS SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Lydall rocketed to fame as a supermodel & actress after winning the ‘Miss Jetset magazine’ international model contest beating thousands of entrants from all over the World. Lydall is a former Mrs Australia, Mrs Australasia title holder beauty champion who has graced the covers of over 30 lifestyle magazines from 'Maxim', 'Playboy' , 'FHM' and 'Mens Health Magazine'. Global print media magazines have made a fortune featuring Lydall on their covers.

National Institute of Dramatic Art ( NIDA) trained Lydall has recently featured alongside actors such as Charlie Sheen, Pamela Anderson and Belgium actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in a stint of highly paid and publicized Ultratune TV Commercials but sadly is now the latest celebrity to fall Victim of online trolls who are now being investigated by Australia’s New South Wales Police ( NSWPOL) and Australian Cyber Crime Detectives. The ‘Trolls’ who went on a yearlong rampage to destroy Laura’s cosmetic business and her reputation with offensive comments on her social media to tens of thousands of her prospective clients have broken the Federal Australian Telecommunication Law relating to offensive and menacing posts and comments designed to harm another.

Raising over $300,000 AUD for the B+ foundation charity for children with Cancer she now hopes to continue helping those effected by Cancer by raising awareness and much needed funds through the sale of her abstract paintings using acrylic, oils & spray paint as a medium for her art.

Lydall is back studying law at Charles Darwin University. As a teenager Lydall worked diligently in a family law firm as a legal assistant and has been recently featured on a Lawyers website praising her resilience through the constant trauma of being shamed and named over social media by the same two trolls now the focus of Australian Police. Laura stays focused and positive while millions of her social media followers await a positive outcome on Facebook and Instagram.