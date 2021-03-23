Carteret County Estates Division Closed for the Next 14 Days

Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper announced today that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, the Estates Division will be closed for the next 14 days effective today.

Any documents that need to be submitted (i.e., accountings, inventories) that are time sensitive can be dropped off at the clerk’s office where the item(s) will be reviewed and clocked in.

Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment during this time is asked to call the estates office after April 1 to reschedule. An extension for any time-sensitive paperwork due during this time will be honored, if needed.

The courthouse and other clerk of superior court offices remain open.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.