PuzzQuest Offers Unique Puzzles That Are Works of Art

Every PuzzQuest puzzle is a work of art, worthy of hanging when completed. I love that we support unknown artists both from a financial perspective as well as getting their name out there.”PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativity has a new home with the launch of PuzzQuest, a creative jigsaw puzzle company that launched in December 2020. PuzzQuest offers unique, high-quality puzzles from original works of art.
PuzzQuest seeks out unknown artists and hidden gems and turns their work of art into creative puzzles, allowing unknown but passionate creators to share their works of art worldwide. PuzzQuest was born out of a love of art, from painting to photography, sculpture, and design. Being surrounded by art adds pleasure to daily life.
PuzzQuest makes every effort to ensure that every puzzle is made with the highest quality and workmanship. Sturdy pieces, a beautiful finish, and intricate details set PuzzQuest puzzles apart. Every PuzzQuest jigsaw puzzle is manufactured using premium quality, environment-friendly recycled paper, handcrafted cutting dies, and a proprietary manufacturing process that creates minimal puzzle dust in the box. The UV oil varnish protective coating on every die-cut 2mm industry-leading thickness piece gives the puzzle a soothing well-constructed feel while protecting your finished work from the elements.
All orders ship free to the continental United States and Canada and include a bonus poster with the puzzle's image to assist in solving as well as a bonus screensaver of the artwork for your phone and computer.
Conformity, the newest release from PuzzQuest, is a complex composition with over 50 layers. Photographer George Gill celebrates natural beauty in this stunning 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. The photograph was inspired by the history of a shawl and the generations it had been passed through. It is the story of immigrating when the country was born, and people strived for a better life. It confronts the challenges then and now as we all try to stand out yet blend in with society. Conformity is a deep story told in a beautiful piece of art.
PuzzQuest does more than just sell puzzles. Its goal is to help develop art and art communities. For every puzzle sold, a percentage goes directly back to the contributing artist to help them continue their work. PuzzQuest also supports art charities worldwide to help inspire new artists to flourish.
"Every PuzzQuest puzzle is a work of art, worthy of hanging when completed. I love that we support unknown artists both from a financial perspective as well as getting their name out there," said Founder and CEO of PuzzQuest, George Gill. "Together, we are helping artists all over the world. PuzzQuest is all about the creativity in all of us!"
