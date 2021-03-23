ATF CERTIFIES SOUTH DAKOTA CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT AS VALID ALTERNATIVE TO NICS BACKGROUND CHECK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 22, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has certified that South Dakota’s regular Concealed Carry Permits qualify as an alternative to a background check conducted by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

The ATF has already declared that South Dakota’s Gold Card Concealed Carry Permit and Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit, issued on or after January 1, 2017, qualify for a NICS exemption, following the request from the Office of the Attorney General for the State of South Dakota the regular Concealed Carry Permit (issued on or after July 1, 2018) now qualifies as well.

“This is a big step forward in protecting the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans,” said Ravnsborg. “This clarification of the law will allow lawful firearms purchases without redundant and burdensome regulations on legal gun owners.”

The Open Letter to All South Dakota Federal Firearms Licensees officially recognizes the state-issued permits as meeting the requirements of 18 U.S.C. §922(t)(3).

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court. The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state. Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215