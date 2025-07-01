Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Former DSS Employee Sentenced to 13 Years In Prison for Stealing $1.78 Million from Child Protection Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former state Department of Social Services employee was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison, with six years suspended, after earlier being convicted of stealing $1.78 million in state and federal funds from the department’s Child Protection Services.

Lonna Carroll, 68, of Algona, Iowa, was sentenced in Hughes County Circuit Court. She had been convicted in April by a Hughes County Jury on two felony counts of Aggravated Grand Theft. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended on the first count and three years in prison with one year suspended on the second count. The sentences will be served consecutively. The defendant also was ordered to pay back the entire amount as well as court costs.

“This jury conviction and sentence confirm that public trust is not for sale,” said Attorney General Jackley, who spoke for the state at the sentencing. “Stealing from federal and state programs is a serious crime that undermines the integrity of state government employees. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue those who abuse their positions for personal gain.”

The state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Legislative Audit led the investigation. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

