Casper Region 2021 Virtual Season Setting Q&A Session

Casper - The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a Question and Answer Session to visit with those interested in proposed 2021 hunting seasons and general regulation changes at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29. This Q&A Session will be held virtually over Zoom, and no in-person meetings will be held.

This Q&A Session will be an opportunity to ask questions via the Zoom chat function and discuss the 2021 hunting season proposals with your regional Game and Fish personnel. You can read general regulations now on the Game and Fish website. However, the most up-to-date season information and recorded presentations from your local wildlife biologists with more detailed explanations of the season proposals will be available online beginning March 25. Please review the recorded presentation(s) for the hunt areas and species you’re interested in and come ready with your questions before joining the virtual question and answer session.

Please register for the Casper Region Zoom Q&A here. Again, please review the season presentations before the Q&A Session. If you would like to visit with wardens or biologists prior to this date about hunting season proposals, please call the Casper Regional Office at 307-473-3400 to reach them.

Comments made at these sessions will not be recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted and received online or in written format by 5:00 p.m. April 2, 2021. Mail written comments to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Division, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper WY 82604.

- WGFD -