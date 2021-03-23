Family, youth overnight camps offered at Whiskey Mountain

Learn outdoors; have fun

Cheyenne - Get away to Whiskey Mountain with your family this summer or send your youth for a week of summer fun. The best part? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has all the details handled. Game and Fish is hosting a series of overnight family camps — as well as overnight camps for youth — this summer at the department’s top-notch outdoor educational facility near Dubois.

“Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp is a great place to build knowledge in the outdoors and have a whole lot of fun,” said Ashley Leonard, conservation educator coordinator. “You’ll learn more about hiking, fishing, canoeing, photography, trees, fish, wildlife and more. No one gets too old for camp!”

Full details, packing information, a listing of activities and registration forms are available on the website. All camps are subject to local COVID-19 health guidelines.

FAMILY CAMPS Family camp is an overnight experience for family groups to build confidence in their outdoor skills. The cost to attend is $100 per person for 3-day camps and $150 per person for 4-day camps, which includes meals and lodging. Childcare is not provided, and participants must be age 10 and up. The deadline to register is May 15. Camp dates include:

Date Camp description June 7-9 Family Camp #1 (3-day) June 14-16 Family Camp #2 (3-day) June 18-21 Family Camp #3 (4-day) July 8-11 Family Camp #4 (4-day) July 16-19 Family Camp #5 (4-day)

YOUTH CAMPS

Youth overnight camps, offered for boys and girls, are for students entering 9th or 10th grade. Camps will teach youth about nature exploration, conservation principles and fun in the outdoors. Transportation to and from camp is not provided. The fee to attend is $150 for the 5-day, 4-night experience, meals included. The deadline to register is June 1.

Date Camp description July 25-29 Girls conservation camp Aug. 1-5 Boys conservation camp

For questions about camp, contact Ashley Leonard at ashley.leonard@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4535.

