Great backpacking trips are the focus of March 24 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Backpacking is a great way to explore some of Missouri’s most remote and wild places.

On March 24, discover some great backpacking destinations to visit at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Backpacking.” This online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At this program, primitive skills specialist and avid backpacker Don Brink will introduce you to his favorite sites and will talk about how to plan your trip whether you’re planning on spending one night in the outdoors or several. He will discuss what gear to choose and how to properly load your pack. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176231

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.