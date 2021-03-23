Winner Reconstruction Begins in March

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 19, 2021

Contact: Brad Norrid, Winner Area Engineering Supervisor, 605.842.0810

WINNER, S.D. – The Winner Area office of the South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 18 and the U.S. Highway18/S.D. Highway 44 junction is scheduled to start Monday, March 29, 2021.

The work is primarily on Highway 18 and is located from Van Buren Street to 7th Street in Winner. The project completion date is Nov. 19, 2021.

T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls is the prime contractor for the project.

Once the road work begins for phase 1, the westbound lanes of Highway 18 will be closed to traffic. All traffic will be placed in the eastbound lanes in a two-way traffic design. Access will be maintained to all residences and business throughout the duration of the project. Pedestrian traffic will also encounter detours in the construction areas. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in place during the project.

This $11 million project will update storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, roadway lighting, new traffic signal at Main Street, and Portland cement concrete pavement.

The section from the North County Road to 7th Street will be enhanced from a four-lane to a new five-lane section. In conjunction with the DOT road project, the City of Winner will be updating utility services under Highway 18.

More information will be forthcoming as the project progresses and routine public information meetings are planned on social networks.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.