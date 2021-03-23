“LOVE ME LIGHTLY” BY MORGAN CRITE / SOULFUL SENTIMENTALITY & CHARM
"Love Me Lightly" by Morgan Crite is a soulful RnB love song about frustration and indecision.UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEET MORGAN CRITE:
Morgan Crite is a singer-songwriter whose soulful voice and RnB melodies charm listeners of all types.
For as long as he can remember, music has always been an important part of Morgans life. One of his most vivid memories of Christmas is when he received his first CD player. He was so excited for his family to leave him alone so he could play music and sing as loudly as his heart desired.
Music opened a gateway for Morgan to express his emotions. His compositions aim at communicating not just the music, but the intention and experience behind the inspiration.
His latest release, “Love Me Lightly”, was a song born out of frustration with a partner, whose indecisiveness was causing much irritation.
Morgan has told us, “with love I’m either all in or not at all. I don’t want to be loved lightly”.
NEW RELEASE “LOVE ME LIGHTLY”
This song has a funky, upbeat tempo with a slightly 90s influenced pop vibe and a modern RnB flavour.
Morgans soulful vibrato style is reminiscent of Stevie Wonder with a pleasing vocal ability that is a pleasure to listen to.
He communicates sensitivity and sentimentality through his expressive tones and poetically rhythmic verses.
Eloquent lyrics perfectly communicate the inspiration behind this song, such as: “you’ve been hurt by people playing games, and now you’re hurting me by doing the same, the cycle never ends and it’s a shame”.
Morgans delivers a passionate and charismatic performance throughout this song. His music is sure to captivate and charm any listener. If you enjoy music from artists such as Majid Jordan and Musiq Soulchild, then Morgan Crite will fit perfectly on your playlist.
Listen to Morgan Crites latest release “Love Me Lightly” right here…
https://open.spotify.com/track/1X2YXX2toFJj1n6wjMbxsZ?si=c7d721840a2b4759
WHAT’S NEXT?
Morgan hopes to be able to start performing live shows soon and keep creating and sharing his music.
He would like to tell all his listeners: “Thank you all for feeling and enjoying this music with me. It means everything that my self-expression can be a source of joy and entertainment for others”.
