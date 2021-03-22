Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Jeanie Riddle Participates in Virtual Reading Program

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Callaway County, announces she is participating in the Scenic Regional Library’s virtual reading program. As a result of the pandemic, the library has asked area lawmakers and others to record themselves reading their favorite children’s book to share with guests of the library. Senator Riddle chose to read “The Little Green Turtle.”

“As a grandmother, ‘The Little Green Turtle’ has always been one of my favorite books to read to my grandchildren — it’s a wonderful story,” said Sen. Riddle. “Reading is such an important part of a child’s education; it promotes creativity, imagination and confidence. It was my pleasure to participate in the virtual reading program, and I am eagerly looking forward to the day where I can return to the library and read ‘The Little Green Turtle’ in person.”

To watch Sen. Riddle read “The Little Green Turtle” or for more information on her proposed legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/Riddle.

