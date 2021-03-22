Comments Sought on Maine’s IDEA Part B Application

The Maine DOE is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children with disabilities, ages 3-22.

The application, which covers Maine fiscal year 2022 (starting July 1, 2021) is posted on the Maine DOE’s webpage at https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/specialed/director. The Part B budget is estimated/projected on the basis of Maine’s award for the State’s current award, pending the State’s receipt of the finalized federal award for the coming year. Both documents will be posted from March 21, 2021 through May 18, 2021.

Written comments will be accepted from, March 21, 2021 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Please send comments to Erin Frazier at erin.frazier@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME. 04333.