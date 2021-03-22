Injured Hiker Rescued from Wildcat Ridge Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober Region One Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 March 20, 2021

Pinkham’s Grant, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) responded to a report of an injured hiker approximately 1 mile up the Wildcat Ridge Trail on Saturday, March 20 at around 4:30 p.m.

The hiker, identified as Parker Gray, 25, of Finksburg, MD, was descending the trail when she slipped and suffered an injury to her lower leg. Family members who had been hiking with her made a call to 911 when Gray was unable to bear any weight on her leg. Gray had appropriate hiking boots and microspikes on when the injury occurred.

Gray, with assistance from her family, was able to slowly slide down a portion of the very steep trail until rescuers arrived on scene.

Rescue personnel used a SKED litter to lower Gray down the trail to the junction of Route 16. There she was placed in the Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment of her injury.