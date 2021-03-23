Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,996 in the last 365 days.

Northampton County: UGI Gas Main Work in Easton

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Easton City Road name:  Morgan Hill Road Between:  Lime Street and Industrial Drive Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date:  3/22/21 Est completion date:  4/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

You just read:

Northampton County: UGI Gas Main Work in Easton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.