Northampton County: UGI Gas Main Work in Easton

​County: Northampton Municipality: Easton City Road name: Morgan Hill Road Between: Lime Street and Industrial Drive Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date: 3/22/21 Est completion date: 4/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: