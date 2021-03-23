Cunningham Culverts Replacement Project Continues on State Route 422 in Indiana County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the continuation of the culvert replacement project on State Route 422 in Indiana County beginning on March 29, 2021.

Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/ box culvert replacement project on State Route 422. The construction area extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.

Two small bridges will be removed with one replaced with a duel cell box culvert and one replaced with a concrete pipe. There is a temporary road built to maintain traffic in both directions. The temporary road has a width restriction of 11’ for oversized loads.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

