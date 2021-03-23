Bridge Replacements on State Route 8 in Middlesex Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming bridge construction project on State Route 8 – Pittsburgh Street in Middlesex Township, Butler County beginning on March 29, 2021.

The purpose of the project is to replace three bridges on State Route 8. The project impacts approximately 1.5 miles. Motorists can expect changes to the traffic patterns throughout the project.

The contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pa, plans to begin temporary widening of the Northbound State Route 8 shoulder beginning on March 29.

The project includes the replacement of three existing structures carrying State Route 8 over the following: the south branch of Glade Run, an unnamed tributary to Glade Run, an unnamed tributary to Glade Run.

Construction will impact the area from the Allegheny/Butler County Line to 1.4 miles south of Cooperstown.

There will be both daylight and night work associated with this project. Message boards will be placed north and south of the project with details regarding ongoing work.

Two bridges will be replaced in 2021, and the third one in 2022. The anticipated end date is August 17, 2022.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.