Gov. Ivey Releases Mask Update Video

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday, March 22, 2021 revealed new signage for business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The current health order mandating statewide mask wearing will end at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2021. Download signs and social media graphics here: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/03/governor-ivey-releases-mask-signage-for-businesses/.