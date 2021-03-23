Unique Publishing Program Inspires Student Creativity
School Express Press, a program offered by Story Monsters LLC, is helping students’ works get published.CHANDLER, AZ, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators know that students take pride in seeing their literary works on the classroom bulletin board. Imagine then the quantum leap in students’ self-confidence when their writing projects are published in book form. School Express Press, a program offered by Story Monsters, is helping schools make that a reality by taking students’ works and publishing them.
Former educator and Story Monsters president, Linda F. Radke, has more than three decades of experience in the book publishing industry. “Over the years,” she says, “we’ve had the honor of producing several books by first-time authors, many of them students, and some as young as 7 years old. I’ve seen looks on their faces when they hold books that they authored in their hands for the first time. The whole experience is priceless.”
School Express Press builds on this idea by offering teachers and librarians the opportunity to have their students’ writing projects, individually or entire classrooms, professionally published. “I know firsthand how this can bolster students’ self-esteem,” says Radke, “and how it can strengthen their interest in writing throughout the rest of their academic careers and beyond.” Teachers across the country concur.
“I cannot begin to express how thankful my students and I are for your support and guidance … as we embarked on our school’s first student-directed publication of academic work,” says Keith Brayman, a social studies teacher at River Bluff High School in Lexington, S.C. “We cannot wait to work with you all again.”
Lisa Moore, a teacher at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, echoes Brayman’s comments. “We received our published book … and are beyond thrilled. We wanted you to know how appreciative we are for all your many tireless hours of help, encouragement and professionalism that made this publication possible.”
The process is simple. With step-by-step guidance from School Express Press, schools prepare print-ready files that include cover design, layout, editing and typesetting. Then, for a one-time set-up fee and the cost of printing and shipping, School Express Press will deliver a minimum 25 books to the school. “Most jobs are completed within just three to four weeks of receiving the print-ready files,” says Radke.
To learn more about how your school can benefit from this program, call (480) 940-8182, email linda@storymonsters.com or visit www.schoolexpresspress.com.
