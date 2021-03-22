"Roll Up Your Sleeve" Campaign

Governor Calls on Medical Providers to Volunteer to Partner with Houses of Worship to Conduct Vaccination Clinics, Bolstering State's Commitment to Ensuring Fairness and Equity in Vaccine Distribution Process

Governor Reiterates Call on Religious Leaders of All Faiths to Partner with State and Establish Additional Vaccination Sites; Since March 8, Webform Has Already Identified Over 200 New Houses of Worship Willing to Serve Their Communities

Interested Medical Providers and Houses of Worship Can Sign Up Here

Builds on State's Efforts to Bring Vaccine to Underserved Communities and Combat Vaccine Hesitancy Through Houses of Worship