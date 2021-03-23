Scot Eisenfelder Takes Helm as CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC
We have several exciting new initiatives planned, including the expansion of core offerings that will help our customers thrive in a digital retail world”NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, announced today that Scot Eisenfelder has been named CEO, effective May 1st, 2021. Eisenfelder joined APCO as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning in August 2020.
APCO Holdings’ current Chairman and CEO, Finbarr O’Neill, will assume the position of Executive Chairman.
“I look forward to continuing the strategic direction that Fin has set here in the last two years,” said Eisenfelder. “We have several exciting new initiatives planned, including the expansion of core offerings that will help our customers thrive in a digital retail world. We will also continue to expand our offerings in the credit union, recreational vehicle and direct to consumer channels.”
O’Neill, 69, will relinquish his role as CEO upon completion of a two-year commitment. As Executive Chairman, O’Neill will oversee strategic direction and senior management development.
“When we recruited Scot to join the board in 2019, we knew he would be an excellent fit at APCO, due to his deep automotive industry experience and keen understanding of the critical role of automotive dealers in the industry. Over the last year he has taken on increasing levels of responsibility, demonstrating at each step he is more than capable of leading APCO to new levels of growth,” said O’Neill.
In his two years as Chairman and CEO of APCO Holdings, O’Neill has helped drive a number of changes including bringing more focus on the core business, shedding extraneous initiatives, upgrading systems, improving processes and preparing for the impact of digital retail on the automotive industry.
Prior to joining APCO Holdings, Eisenfelder was Executive Chairman and CEO of Affinitiv, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven marketing and retention solutions. As Senior Vice President, Strategy at AutoNation, Eisenfelder led significant initiatives to drive retail innovation. He also led JM Family’s dealer software business and was Senior Vice President of Product Management, Strategy and Marketing at Reynolds and Reynolds, delivering profitable growth for both companies. Eisenfelder holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School, graduating with distinction as a Palmer Scholar. He attended Mannheim University in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar and graduated summa cum laude in Economics from Princeton.
About APCO Holdings
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.
