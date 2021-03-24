History Associates Incorporated Sponsors Lawdragon’s Inaugural Guide to Leading Environmental & Energy Lawyers
History Associates Incorporated (HAI) Sponsors the Inaugural Edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Environmental & Energy Lawyers Guide.
As a trusted partner to environmental, energy, and natural resources attorneys... we understand the competitive advantage that historical insight and perspective can bring to these legal disputes.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI partnered with Lawdragon Inc. to publish the inaugural edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Environmental & Energy Lawyers Guide, which recognizes the most effective U.S. lawyers practicing in environmental, energy, and natural resources law. The annual guide, published for the first time this year, includes the foremost 500 lawyers in the country who are tackling some of the most pressing global issues of our time—including environmental justice, climate change, clean energy, and compliance.
— Jason Gart, PhD, Vice President and Director of Litigation Research
“These are the leading U.S. lawyers shaping the future of the environment and energy,” said Katrina Dewey, Lawdragon Founder and CEO. “We’ve researched the guide for the past two years, studying the leaders across the spectrum—representing spotted owls as well as oil producers, forests alongside miners.” The 2021 guide can be viewed here.
“As a trusted partner to environmental, energy, and natural resources attorneys—including many current and former clients listed in the Lawdragon guide—we understand the competitive advantage that historical insight and perspective can bring to these legal disputes,” said Jason H. Gart, PhD, HAI Vice President and Director of Litigation Services. “Congratulations to all of the lawyers who appear on this year’s edition—it is an honor to sponsor the inaugural guide.”
HAI is a nationally recognized research consultancy with 40 years of experience. The Research and Analysis group serves national and regional law firms, general counsel large corporations—including Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies—federal agencies, and state attorneys general. Clients trust HAI to undertake forensic environmental investigations; PRP searches and CERCLA cost recovery research; state of knowledge investigations; land use, watershed, and site histories; and climate change research.
About HAI
History Associates Incorporated (HAI) is the leading professional services firm delivering research, discovery, and experience solutions to government, legal, association and institution, and commercial clients worldwide. Our multidisciplinary team offers research and analysis, archives and information management, content and digital storytelling, and cultural heritage and technology services. We help clients achieve their missions by harnessing and leveraging the power of knowledge and information.
About Lawdragon
Lawdragon is a leading online legal media company that has provided editorial and sponsored content since 2005, including the industry's most celebrated photojournalism. Lawdragon's elite guides to the most effective legal professionals in the world are based on extensive research and a true insider's knowledge of this essential profession.
