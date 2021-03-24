Will Home Gamers Be Ready for 2021’s High Profile Video Game Releases?
COVID Delayed Numerous Video Game Releases, but That’s All About to Change
Over the years Mobile Edge has put endless time, effort, and expertise into the design and development of some of the industry’s best gaming products”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video gaming was more popular than ever in 2020, driving huge revenues for the gaming industry due in large part to COVID-19, which saw the ranks of home gamers surge as they sought virtual distractions from the realities of the pandemic. However, despite stellar industry financials, 2020 was a slow year for high-profile video game releases. Many studios decided to develop their games from home, which slowed the process down as companies transitioned to new ways of working; others simply opted to wait out the pandemic. Both approaches resulted in lengthy delays in the release of many highly anticipated games.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Luckily, that seems to be changing in 2021 with Hitman 3, The Sims 4, Super Mario 3D World, and Crash Bandicoot 4 already out and titles such as Kingdom Hearts III, Doom 3, Resident Evil Village, Dark Alliance, and dozens of other titles queued for release over the next several months. So many top-tier releases mean consumers will be looking for new game consoles, new controllers, new peripheral devices, and reliable solutions for protecting, organizing, and powering up all that gear.
With its innovative Core Gaming Collection of award-winning gaming backpacks, portable power chargers, gaming apparel, and more, Mobile Edge offers console- and laptop-ready solutions for gamers at all levels, from professionals to newbies. Mobile Edge also produces a variety of distinctive and versatile gaming bags for Alienware, including the Alienware Area-51m Messenger and its supportive cousin, the Alienware m15/m17 Fabric Sleeves 15″/17″, each of which is perfectly sized for Alienware’s new “Thin & Light” m-series of gaming laptops and accessories.
“For nearly 20 years, gamers have relied on Mobile Edge to help them protect and organize their tech,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for the Anaheim, California-based Mobile Edge. “Esports athletes, weekend gamers, and fans appreciate the functionality, style, and versatility of our full-featured lineup of laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories.”
Introduced in 2017, the roomy and rugged Core Gaming Backpack offers dedicated storage and protection for the most popular gaming consoles and laptops. Pre-wired for a power bank or external battery, it also has plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing controllers, cables, chargers, cords, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even personal items. The Core Gaming Backpack also features Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ technology, which allows travelers to keep their laptops or consoles safely tucked away during airport screenings.
Mobile power is also a crucial part of today’s gaming toolkit. With its universal AC outlet, the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is a perfect fit for power-hungry gaming consoles, laptops, and other devices. For those who prefer to game on smaller screens, the 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices. It fits easily into backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
“Over the years Mobile Edge has put endless time, effort, and expertise into the design and development of some of the industry’s best gaming products,” explains June. “Our products make it possible for gamers of all skill levels to quickly organize and safeguard their gaming gear, giving them peace of mind that all their valuable tech is protected.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
