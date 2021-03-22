Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

“President Biden promised to bring down health care costs and that is exactly what we at the Department of Health and Human Services will do, beginning with implementation of the American Rescue Plan.”

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the eve of 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act:

“In the eleven years since it became law, the Affordable Care Act has saved lives, brought down health care costs, and expanded Medicaid to our most vulnerable neighbors. The lifesaving law has been a game changer, protecting roughly 133 million people with pre-existing conditions and extending quality, affordable health care to millions more.

“While health care is more in reach today, we have more work to do. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust families into crisis. Over the last year, too many people have had to mourn lost love ones or struggle to pay their bills. President Biden promised to bring down health care costs and that is exactly what we at the Department of Health and Human Services will do, beginning with implementation of the American Rescue Plan.

“Beginning on April 1, millions of Americans will be eligible for even more affordable options on HealthCare.gov. Because of the American Rescue Plan, four out of five enrollees will be able to qualify for coverage for as little as $10 per month.

“As HHS Secretary, I’m committed to building on this monumental progress to bring every American the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can take care of your family without going into debt.”

