Supreme Court Questions Union Access to Agricultural Company Land

U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned a California regulation that gives union organizers access to agricultural company land for part of the year to talk to workers, hearing arguments in a case that could bolster constitutional property rights.
Mar 22, 2021
