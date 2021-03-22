PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERSTORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PINESTAR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today (the “Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, August 6, 2014, and November 5, 2014.
On March 5, 2021, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, (iii) a written undertaking from Pinestar that it will hold an annual meeting of its shareholders within three months after the date on which the cease trade orders are revoked, (iv) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers, (v) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (vi) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.
About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
Michael Lerner
Pinestar Gold Inc.
+1 416-710-4906
email us here