Hucu.ai Wins AMDA Shark Tank Competition
Hucu.ai won the AMDA (American Medical Directors Association for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine Conference ) 2021 Shark Tank Competition.
Hucu.ai won the competition because we solve the problem of managing the flood of non-secure communications across post acute care providers with HIPAA compliant patient centered messaging.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Hucu.ai won the AMDA (American Medical Directors Association for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine Conference ) 2021 Shark Tank Competition. To be recognized among other notable competitors, we are proud of this achievement and believe it is one of the many to come as we continue to make a positive impact in the post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) setting.
— Hucu.ai Co-founder & CEO, Asif Khan
What is AMDA’s Shark Tank Competition?
Since 2018, AMDA's Shark Tank Competitions have highlighted how innovators are tackling post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) issues. This competition features innovation in the PALTC setting by showcasing new systems, devices, and technology with the goal to improve PALTC processes and outcomes.
Through a competitive review process, the Innovations Platform Advisory Council (IPAC) selected four innovative finalists to present and compete in the 2021 Shark Tank Competition on Tuesday, March 9, 7:00-8:30 PM ET. An esteemed panel of leaders in PALTC medicine as well as the conference audience reviewed each innovation and voted based on the alignment with the Society’s mission:
We promote and enhance the development of competent, compassionate, and committed medical practitioners and leaders to provide goal-centered care across all post-acute and long-term care settings.
Hucu.ai Co-founder & CEO, Asif Khan said “Hucu.ai won the competition because it is addressing one of the biggest challenges that Provider groups are facing across healthcare and more acutely in post-acute care. Every post acute care provider struggles with communication managing a flood of non-secure 1-1 communications (phones, faxes, emails, voicemails, etc.) across hundreds of patients across multiple locations (hospitals, SNFs, senior living, home health, hospice, therapy, etc.).”
Hucu.ai brings a revolutionary patient-centered messaging platform. Hucu.ai users spend less time chasing each other and more time caring for patients. As people communicate in patient-centered channels, Hucu.ai’s algorithms automatically prioritize patients based on immediate needs. This helps everyone to focus on patients that are of the highest risk and work together to quickly address issues.
About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families (via a separate messaging mode) - all in the context of a given patient. Hucu.ai has a free version for skilled nursing and senior living facilities, requires NO IT staff, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.
