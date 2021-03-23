EQUAL JUSTICE NOW ANNOUNCES ITS FOUNDING MEMBERS OF THEIR INAUGURAL ADVISORY BOARD
Non-Profit Equal Justice Now adds 6 prolific power figures as its inaugural advisory board members.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Justice Now is a social advocacy group whose mission is to preserve the rights of our citizens. Founded by Tony Smith, their immediate objective is to eliminate the systemic injustices perpetuated against average people, particularly those of color, since this country’s inception. The organization is proud to announce that it has now added six more prominent figures to its inaugural advisory board. Mitchell Richmond, Willard Jackson, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Tim Yale, John Bluher, and Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, while they come from different careers and professions, they are all now proud members of Equal Justice Now’s inaugural advisory board and are united in bringing their fight for racial equality to an organization dedicated to the same cause.
Each of these new members’ professional backgrounds will bring something fresh and unique to the organization and its cause. Mitchell Richmond is a former NBA player who played at the collegiate level for the University of Kansas state until he was drafted to the Golden State Warriors in 1988. He then spent most of his professional basketball career with the Sacramento Kings from 1991-1998. He is now an NBA Hall of Fame as 6x NBA All-Star and 5x All-NBA team member. Willard Jackson formerly served as the CEO of EBONY Magazine, a fashion and lifestyle publication. Arikana Chihombori-Quao is a physician and diplomat who recently immigrated to the U.S from Zimbabwe. She holds a first degree in General Chemistry, a Master’s in Organic Chemistry, and a Doctor of Medicine Degree. She is the founder of Bell Family Medical Centers as well as the Chair of the African Union-African Diaspora Health Initiative (AU-ADHI) whose primary role is to mobilize African Diaspora health professionals to assist in addressing the healthcare crisis taking a toll on the entire African continent. Additionally, she has served as the African Union-Diaspora African Forum (AU-DAFA) since 2010. John Bluher is a lawyer who most notably served as the attorney for reality TV star Taylor Armstrong. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who served as Baltimore’s 49th mayor, has paved the for female politicians to find work in high levels of government. During her experience as the Mayor of Baltimore, she most notably mobilized millennial in getting more politically active as well as implementing fiscal policy that greatly improved the city’s infrastructure. With a wide variety of accomplishments in each of their respective career backgrounds and united by the common goal of substantively improving the lives of ordinary people by doing far more than simply spewing empty rhetoric. These six new members will be a forceful addition to the EJN team. The organization will now be more equipped to root out and combat systemic injustice in a variety of industries.
Please direct any further questions to Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates. Founded by acclaimed publicist Lynn Allen Jeter, LAJ specializes in representing multiple clients across variety of industries such as entertainment, business, and communications, to name a few.
