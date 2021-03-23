Stunning Lakefront Florida Property to be Sold at No-Reserve Auction with Supreme Auctions

No-Reserve Auction Windermere, FL - April 15-17

Serenity Shores provides an exquisite experience in Windermere, just moments from Orlando and will sell to the highest bidder on April 17, 2021

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled on an impeccable peninsula lot, overlooking Lake Down, with access to the Butler Chain of Lakes, Serenity Shores provides an extraordinary place of residency in Windermere, Florida. Supreme Auctions will offer this spectacular lakeside home at no-reserve auction on April 17, in cooperation with Roman Pavlik of Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate and Daniel Grieb of Keller Williams Realty at The Parks.“This unrivaled location combined with the lake’s natural beauty equals a truly amazing lifestyle for the most discerning of buyers,” stated Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions. “With Orlando just 30 minutes away, central Florida doesn’t offer a better place to live than in the city of Windermere. Whether outdoor adventures like golf or water sports are your forte, or if you prefer, the sophistication that downtown offers, you’ll be thrilled with the number of diversions of this local area.”With something truly special for the astute homeowner, Serenity Shores offers unfathomable possibilities. The property rests on over 1.5-acres, encompassing six bedrooms currently, a three-car garage, striking patios, boathouse and dock, office, media room with custom porthole views of the pool, open-concept kitchen, formal living room, wine cellar, exercise facility, dining room, heated pool with Jacuzzi, and stunning lakeside views. You will not be disappointed by this lakefront jewel in Windermere.“This phenomenal property has quick access to the theme parks without being in traffic,” stated listing agent, Roman Pavlik. “The boathouse and dock on the lake, the view, and the peninsula lot location are all major selling points that will thrill any buyer. Windermere itself offers great local shopping, dining and highly acclaimed schools all within the immediate area.”With a plethora of sliding glass doors throughout the ground floor, every inch of the interior was designed to take advantage of the lakeside location by highlighting the mature landscaping, warm beaches and panorama of the lake. The large pool leads to grassy knolls, sandy beaches and cool waters, giving the optimal environment for events of all types. Whether hosting an intimate gathering for friends in the formal dining room, celebrating special occasions with family around the pool, or hosting boat rides and water sports from the private boat dock, every day-to-day event becomes a celebration of a lifetime.“The neighborhood is very quiet, friendly and respectful,” stated the current owner. “Since there are only a dozen homes, the area seems like a family rather than a standard subdivision. The exceptional views of the peninsula lot, adjacent to 900+-acre lake, and commuting via boat throughout all the Butler chain of lakes make for spectacular sunsets and fabulous days on the water. This property fulfills the three essential factors of a perfect home… 1) Location! 2) Lifestyle! 3) Uniqueness!”This unforgettable home in Windermere on Lake Down, in the Butler Chain of Lakes will be sold at a no-reserve auction on April 17, to the highest bidder. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com About Supreme AuctionsSupreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.

No Reserve Auction - Lakefront Windermere, Florida Home April 17