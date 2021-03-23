Fresh Innovation has a New Brand Name: StixFresh USA, Inc. announces name change to Ryp Labs, Inc.

In keeping with its evolution as award-winning food and crop protection company developing innovative technologies to significantly reduce food waste via safe, all-natural methods, StixFresh USA, Inc., today announced its rebrand to Ryp Labs, Inc., (www.ryplabs.com).

The new branding move comes at an opportune time for the company as it approaches the final stage of development and launch of StixFresh, a unique sticker that can be easily applied to the surface of a target fruit to safely extend its shelf life by up to 14 days.