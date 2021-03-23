Trophy Resources, Inc., Files Annual Report(s) with OTC Markets.
Filed: 2018, 2019 and 2020
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ALPHARETTA, GA, US, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to update its shareholders and the public in general. The company in its efforts to update its shareholders and to become current with it financial reporting requirements, has recently accomplished the tasks below:
• Filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets for calendar year ended December 31, 2018
• Filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets for calendar year ended December 31, 2019
• Filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets for calendar year ended December 31, 2020
All reports are complete with disclosure statements, consolidated financials and notes to financials as required by OTC Markets and are currently available here. As a result of these filings the company has moved from a Stop Sign designation to a Yield Sign designation.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.
Joseph Canouse
Trophy Resources, Inc.
+1 404-444-7855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook