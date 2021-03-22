City of Millbrae honored with National League of Cities Award for Innovative Diversity Programs
City of Millbrae Wins Honor
Millbrae Recognition is a result of the City’s work with newly formed Anti-Racist Coalition
We are honored by the recognition from National League of Cities for our social justice efforts and thank our ARC members for all of the outstanding work they have put forth to help our community”MILLBRAE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National League of Cities honored the City of Millbrae as the runner up for the 2021 Cultural Diversity Awards thanks to the city’s work with the newly formed Anti-Racist Coalition (ARC) to promote racial equity and social justice within the city.
— City of Millbrae Mayor Ann Schneider
ARC is a grassroots organization that Millbrae citizens formed to raise awareness, educate, and inspire united community action through events centered on social justice and racial equity.
“We are honored to be recognized by the National League of Cities for our social justice efforts and want to thank our ARC members for all of the outstanding work they have put forth to help our community,” said City of Millbrae Mayor Ann Schneider. “We are committed to continuing this essential effort and to working in partnership with the voices of the local community to listen, educate, and inform.”
Last summer, the City worked closely with ARC to organize a 200+ person march, demanding policy changes and equality for all people by highlighting the centuries of injustice towards black people in this country.
Since then, the social justice organization has grown to 100+ active members and supporters in Millbrae. They have worked with the City to conduct several Town Hall meetings on racial equity and have continued to organize outreach campaigns to cultivate awareness around systematic oppression and racism towards Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
“If we’re going to move towards a society that’s free of discrimination and one that’s free of social injustice, these conversations we’re having at a local level are extremely important.” said Joy Pasamonte Henry, one of the organizers of Millbrae ARC. “We are proud of the steps we’ve taken over the past year and are grateful to be recognized for our efforts. We look forward to continuing this important work with the City for years to come.”
The City of Millbrae was chosen from over 50 communities that submitted applications for the 2021 awards. Submissions for the awards program were grouped by size, and evaluated for creativity, impact on the community and scope of the program.
“NLC is proud to celebrate the City of Millbrae and their commitment to building a welcoming and inclusive community,” said NLC President Kathy Maness, Councilmember from Lexington, SC. “The Cultural Diversity Awards are a key part of NLC’s work to recognize innovative programs by local leaders.”
Awardees were recognized at NLC’s virtual Congressional City Conference.
About the Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition (ARC): Millbrae ARC is a non-profit organization, open to all members and allies of the City of Millbrae. The mission is to create a socially equitable society. The vision is centered on a world where all human beings have the same access to resources, education, and safety, regardless of their race, religion, or social standing.
About the The National League of Cities (NLC): NLC is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org
