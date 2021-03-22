U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Additional Biden Administration Staff Appointments

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced additional Biden Administration appointments:

"The team at HHS is working around the clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the affordable health care, and implement President Biden's transformative American Rescue Plan – which will bring health care costs down for millions of American families," said HHS Chief of Staff Sean McCluskie. "These appointees, under the leadership of Secretary Xavier Becerra, will continue building a department that embodies the core mission of HHS and honors the trust bestowed in us by the American people."

These new appointees join tens of thousands of career officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, implementing the American Rescue Plan, ensuring Americans have access to quality and affordable health care, strengthening support for seniors and other vulnerable populations, conducting groundbreaking research, and more. The Biden Administration is committed to restoring public trust in our health agencies, leading with science and facts, and building a team that looks like America.

New appointees and their roles are listed below:

Office of the Secretary Kristina Schake, Counselor to the Secretary for Strategic Communications

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Israel Igualate, Deputy Speechwriter

Office of the General Counsel Barbara McGarey, Deputy General Counsel

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation Rebecca Haffajee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation Miranda Lynch, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (Human Services Policy)

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Jonathan Warsh, Senior Policy Advisor COVID Response Leni Hirsch, Special Assistant COVID Response

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl Campbell, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration

Office of Global Affairs Stephanie Psaki, Senior Advisor on Human Rights and Gender Equity

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Trina Dutta, Senior Advisor