Lockdown Investing: Cryptocurrencies out performing stocks

Crypto Profits

Top Altcoin investments from 2020 revealed as cryptocurrency proves a better investment than the most popular stocks during lockdown.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Profit Time Machine tool reveals the best alternative investments to Bitcoin and proves cryptocurrency out performs the most popular stocks during lockdown.

The Profit Time Machine, as featured on CoinJournal, allows you to select a cryptocurrency, an amount of capital and any date in the past, and shows you what that investment would be worth today. Conveniently, it also reveals how much you would have made if you’d invested the same amount in some of the most popular stocks instead. So if you’ve been left wondering ‘What if?’, check out our handy tool to get your answer!

In a recent article, CoinJournal explored some of the best investments in altcoins and how much an investment made 12 months ago would be worth today. Last March saw one of the most severe crashes in the cryptocurrency market, with the months that followed presenting some of the greatest growth rates ever in the cryptocurrency market as the new bull run began.

A notable gainer was Binance Coin, which managed to grow from $9.28 to $264 — representing an increase of 2,747%.

Click here to read the full article and share with your readers what opportunities there were over in stocks, shares and cryptocurrencies in the last year to help them invest smarter and more profitably for the next market cycle.