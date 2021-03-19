2021-03-19 10:02:57.63 Lottery Players from Licking Split $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-03-19 10:02:57.63

Sherry Wilson and Wesley Wilson of Licking recently split a $50,000 Powerball prize from the March 6 drawing. The winning ticket, purchased at Fast and Friendly, 243 S. Main St. in Licking, matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win.

The winning numbers that night were 11, 31, 50, 52 and 58 with a Powerball number of 18.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Texas County won more than $8.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $371,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $401,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.