Popular RV Camping Alternative Launches New Mobile App

A popular RV community that connects RVers with private homeowners who allow them to park for free now has an app available in the App Store and Google Play.

Boondockers Welcome , a popular RV community that connects RVers with private homeowners who allow them to park for free, has launched its first mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. Now access to free RV parking is made even easier and available while on the road."With most of our members out on the road traveling we knew that a mobile app was a must," said co-founder and CTO Anna Maste. "Now our members can search for available host locations while traveling and even request a stay through our app. We're expecting this year to be an even bigger RV year than 2020 and we're so glad we can bring this app to our community. Many campgrounds are already booked for summer 2021 and we continue to be a good alternative to crowded campgrounds."A recent app review from Relax RV Podcast exclaims, "We have used Boondockers Welcome for almost 3 years now. We love using them to find places to stay with our RV and especially love meeting fantastic people. Now with this app it's even easier. All our past stays have been populated into the app, and searching is even easier with the app."Boondockers Welcome is a digital platform that lets members arrange overnight stays with each other for free while traveling through an area. Connecting through the platform allows RVers to travel more economically and, in peak season, find an option when campgrounds may be full. Hosts consist of property owners or businesses that allow RVers to boondock on their land, with many offering electric and water options. It's a great and safe way for fellow RVers or for people curious about the RV lifestyle to meet while also providing a safe place to park for one night or up to five nights.