Boondockers Welcome Partners with RVs 4 MDs to Provide Parking for Frontline Heroes and Free Membership to Participants
In addition to opening their host database, Boondockers Welcome is gifting a one-year guest membership to all who donate their RVs for RVs 4 MDs. “As an RV community, we felt it was only natural to partner with this wonderful organization and find any way that we could to help,” said Boondockers Welcome Co-Founder and Chief Boondocker, Marianne Edwards. “We hope this small gift shows those who donated their RV just how much this means to the RV community and to those that are recipients of the RVs. We’re a generous community and proud of it!”
Boondockers Welcome is a web platform that lets members arrange overnight stays with each other for free while traveling through an area. Connecting through the web site allows RVers to travel more economically and, in peak season, find an option when campgrounds may be full. Hosts consist of property owners or businesses that allow RVers to boondock on their land, with many offering electric and water options. It’s a great and safe way for fellow RVers or for people curious about the RV lifestyle to meet while also providing a safe place to park for one night or up to five nights.
