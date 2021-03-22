Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Feather Farms

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:ELOAF)

ESSEX, ON, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of all of the assets of Three Feather Farms ("Three Feather") (the "Transaction"). Three Feather Farms is a boutique developer of natural health products dedicated to bringing you the closest to the purity of farming as possible. Three Feather Farms uses a unique process to create natural therapeutic products for humans and pets. Three Feather Farms is a health-conscious company that controls 100% of the process, from growing specialty herbs to the production of the tinctures—"seed to bottle”—and takes pride in its high standards and proprietary growing systems. All their specialty herbs are grown on a pristine farm near Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada specializing in growing the most therapeutic specialty herbal plants such as Echinacea Augustifolia and many others. This controlled growing environment leads to the production of the highest quality and most effective liquid herbal tinctures.

The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated March 22, 2021. Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, the shareholders of Three Feather Farms (the "Vendor") received aggregate consideration of 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to the Vendor at the closing time. The Price per Share at the close of the market on the day prior was $1.18.

According to Joe Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, "The Three Feather Farms brand makes an excellent addition as we continue to build on our portfolio of natural health products while expanding our mission and vision into the pet and animal markets. We continue to be driven by our mission to help others make a difference in their health, we continue to execute our plan in becoming a global vertically integrated player in the organic, natural food, and supplement marketplace.”

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements, and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

