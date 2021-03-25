Wahsega Awarded National Procurement Contract through NCPA
Any public school or US public agency can now secure the best pricing for Safety IoT mass notification solutions through NCPA and Wahsega.
NCPA is excited to have Washega under contract and available to work with our membership to reduce their costs and improve their capability to provide a safe environment.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) awarded Wahsega a competitively solicited Security Products and Services (RFP Solicitation # 33-20) national procurement contract. This contract provides for the best pricing and terms for all school districts (K-12, charter schools, and private K-12), higher education, local, state, and federal government, healthcare organizations, and non-profits while complying with bid procedures through NCPA.
— Mike Muscara, Director, Member and Vendor Support, NCPA
Wahsega’s advantage comes from their Carina platform, a simple and intuitive dashboard that manages all IP endpoints, and their wiring patent which reduces PoE cabling costs by up to 50%. The Carina platform from Wahsega enables schools and public institutions in all 50 states to secure a new IP-based solution for less than the cost of an analog legacy system.
“Organizations now have the ability to use the NCPA contract to piggyback off of the state contract they use today. We are happy to partner with NCPA to provide safety IoT solutions to all public agencies. This relieves a burden for public schools and government organizations who don’t want to draft RFP’s and prefer to work directly with the vendor of their choosing at a discounted price.” – Joey Gullo, Vice President of Sales at Wahsega
NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. For more information visit www.NCPA.us.
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
For more information visit www.wahsega.com
