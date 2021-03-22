Visme Loves Teachers Campaign Launches
Now through July 2021, Visme empowers educators with access to free premium content to create engaging, visual communications for interactive distance learning
Teachers have been unsung heroes through this pandemic. They have continued to show up for our kids and we are thanking them for their hard work and ongoing dedication during these uncertain times”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many educators face online fatigue due to moving traditional in-person learning to online while keeping students continuously engaged. Faculty members are unaccustomed to teaching online and those who are familiar with the practice know that online pedagogies and best practices to achieve active learning are different from lecturing face-to-face.
Today, Visme, the leading visual content creation platform providing teams with the freedom to create on-brand assets including presentations, infographics and more, announced its Visme Loves Teachers campaign providing educators with access to Visme premium at no cost from March through July 2021. Visme Loves Teachers empower educators to create engaging, visual content or improve upon existing lessons for interactive online distance learning.
“Teachers have been unsung heroes through this pandemic. They have continued to show up for our kids and we are thanking them for their hard work and ongoing dedication during these uncertain times,” said Payman Taei, founder and CEO of Visme. “We were inspired to launch this campaign after it became clear that many teachers were going to be facing another semester of online teaching. It really is a whole different ball game from being in the physical classroom. Keeping kids engaged in an online class takes a lot more work and we knew giving them access to our app would help. Our primary goal is for teachers to feel appreciated. We want to acknowledge how difficult it's been for them and make the rest of the semester a little easier.”
Visme’s weekly 101 webinars are regularly filled with teachers who express their love for the easy-to-use platform and share how Visme has helped make teaching easier both on and offline.
Students are faced with distractions, lack of motivation, technical issues, along with a diminished social environment. As we find ourselves in another semester of distance learning, Visme is presenting teachers everywhere with the opportunity to access its premium content creation platform at no cost.
VISME BENEFITS FOR TEACHERS
* Create new engaging presentations, infographics, documents, videos and more.
* Import existing PowerPoints, Keynotes, Google Sheets and more to transform them into engaging and interactive materials.
* Present your upgraded lesson easily in Canvas.
* Create interactive and on-brand content, no matter your design background.
* Visme offers millions of photo, video and icon assets, thousands of pre-made templates, and a large library of proprietary animated graphics.
* Visme users can create branded visual communication faster than ever and support users with a live team and easy to follow tutorials.
* Visme allows teams to collaborate through annotations or comments (like Google Docs/Slides) on any of Visme projects before they are published.
TO REGISTER
* New Visme Users:
* New Visme users will need to create a free account using their school-affiliated email address. Register here: https://www.visme.co/.
* Next, please email support@visme.co in order to have your account upgraded to a free premium account.
* No commitment or credit card will be required.
Current Visme Users:
* Please ensure you have registered with Visme using a school-affiliated email address.
* Teachers and educators will need to email support@visme.co to request their free premium upgrade.
* In the email to Visme Support, please include the associated school email address and a photo of their Teacher ID card.
* Current Visme premium users will be given an additional three free months of Visme premium at the end of their commitment. No refunds will be issued.
Teachers everywhere need a solution like Visme now more than ever to easily create engaging content their students will pay attention to and love.
To learn more about the Visme Loves Teachers campaign, please visit: https://www.visme.co/visme-loves-teachers/.
About Visme
Based out of Rockville, Maryland, Visme is an all-in-one visual content creation platform. Since 2013, Visme has been the driving engine behind innovative visual content creation for individuals and teams. Visme’s platform empowers anyone to create interactive branded content including presentations, infographics, graphics or even videos, no matter their design background.
To learn more about Visme, please visit https://www.visme.co/
